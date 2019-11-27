Home

Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:15
St Matthews R/C Church
Jarrow
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Liz Williams Notice
Williams (Jarrow) Suddenly at home on 18th November, 2019, aged 62 years, Liz
(nee Carroll).
Devoted wife of the late Barry, adored mam of Fiona, loving mother in law of Scott and a dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie and daughter in law.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass in St Matthews R/C Church, Jarrow on Monday 2nd December at 11.15 am followed by cremation in South Shields Crematorium at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Motor Neurone Disease and Alzheimer's Society, a donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries Tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 489 7400.
Forever in our hearts xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
