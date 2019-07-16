Home

Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Lisa Holmes Notice
Holmes (South Shields) Suddenly at home on 9th July,
aged 43 years, Lisa.
Loving partner of the late Steven, dearly loved mam of Steven and partner Kathryn, Kieran and Mollie, much loved daughter of Janet and Joe, beloved sister of Kerry, Claire and Paula, adored nana of Elyse.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for Cancer Connections.
Lisa will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 16, 2019
