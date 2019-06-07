|
Gallagher South Shields After a short illness on
3rd June 2019, aged 57 years, Linden. A loving mother of Dale, Michelle and Lauren. Daughter of Lillian and the late Charlie. Loving sister of Charles and sister in law of Lizzy. Mother in law to Michelle,
Sam and Mark and grandchildren Callum, Mcauly, Lexi, Mya.
Best friend of Karen and Bev.
Rest easy my darling angel xx
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 4.15pm. All donations go to Ward 5
at STDH or flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on June 7, 2019
