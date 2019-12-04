|
BURNS South Shields
Lily (née Donkin) Passed away peacefully in hospital
on the 27th November 2019,
aged 103 years.
A beloved wife of the late Albert
and a dear sister of the late
Alex and Vera.
She will be sadly missed
by her loving family, friends
and all who knew her.
Please meet at South Shields
Crematorium for funeral service
on Wednesday 11th December 2019
at 12.30pm.
Special thanks to the staff at
Garden Hill Care Home and
Doctors and Nurses at STDH.
All enquiries to Tynedale
Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019