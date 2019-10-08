Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
HARDIE (South Shields) Suddenly at home on
4th October, aged 76 years.
Lilian, beloved wife of the late
Robert (Bob), much loved mam of Derek and Lynne, a dear mother in law of Karen, adored grandma of Anthony, Lauren, Dean and David, also great grandma of Daniel, Lilly and Erin, loving sister of Bill and Michael, sister in law of Hilda.
Lilian will be missed by
all her loving family and friends.
A celebration of Lilian's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be collected after the service for Great North Air Ambulance.
Lilian will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
