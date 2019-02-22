|
|
|
BELL South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 17th February 2019,
aged 63 years,
Leonard William (Lenny).
Loved son of Hilda and the late Ronnie. A loved dad of James and Gillian. Beloved brother of Ronnie, Alan, Linda, Ann and David.
Dear brother in law of Linda, Jill,
John and Dawn. Loving uncle
to all his nephews, nieces
and great nephews and nieces.
Lenny will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research, donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
