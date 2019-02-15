Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Jones

Notice Condolences

Leon Jones Notice
JONES Leon
(Sandyford, formerly
South Shields) Peacefully but far too soon, at home with his loving family close by on Thursday 7th February 2019,
aged 77 years. Leon, dearly beloved husband to the late Maureen,
a loving dad of Adam and Paul,
and a much loved and
special uncle and friend.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
20th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations, if so desired, to the
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.