JONES Leon
(Sandyford, formerly
South Shields) Peacefully but far too soon, at home with his loving family close by on Thursday 7th February 2019,
aged 77 years. Leon, dearly beloved husband to the late Maureen,
a loving dad of Adam and Paul,
and a much loved and
special uncle and friend.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
20th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations, if so desired, to the
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
