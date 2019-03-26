Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Lawrence Burgess Notice
Burgess Lawrence Passed away peacefully on
18th March 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Veronica,
much loved dad of Mandy and Andrea, father-in-law of Paul,
a loving grandad to Siobhon,
Connor and John. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 for 11.15am.
Family flowers only, donations to Roseway Care Home and MS.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals 0191 4544960.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
