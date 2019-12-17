|
Hearn South Shields Passed away on 12th December 2019 aged 85 years, Lauretta (nee Cowling). Beloved wife of the late Hughie, much loved mum of Philip and the late Peter. Mother in law of Jeanne and Janet, and a loved nana and great nana. Could family and friends please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 9:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's UK. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019