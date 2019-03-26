Home

LEE Laura Geraldine Passed away on 16th March 2019, aged 72 years.
Lovingly known by most as Geraldine, beloved wife of Billy Lee, cherished mother of Tracey, Cindey, Mandy and Wendy, a much loved sister, nana, great nana,
cousin and auntie.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at Harton Cemetery on Thursday 28th March 2019 for 12:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals. Tel. 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
