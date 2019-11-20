|
WASTELL South Shields Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 14th November 2019
aged 87 years, Lancelot, (Lance).
A treasured and dearly loved husband of Betty. A devoted dad of David, Stewart, Susan and Heather. Dear father in law of Christine, Kamal and Hamish. An adored grandad to all his loving grandchildren.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Meningitis Now, donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019