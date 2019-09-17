|
Goodsir Simonside Peacefully at home after a long illness on 8th September
aged 62 years, Kenneth (Ken).
Adored husband of Linda,
much loved brother of Derek and
brother-in-law of Julie, treasured uncle of Rachael and Richard.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Northern Oesopho-Gastric Unit, Freeman Hospital.
A donation box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
Black attire is not necessary.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019