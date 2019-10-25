|
|
|
COOKE (Boldon Colliery) Passed peacefully on
19th October 2019, aged 86 years,
Kenneth (Ken).
Loving husband to Jean, devoted dad of Dianne and Sandra,
father in law to George,
cherished granda to Laura, Chris,
Emma, Amy, Dan and Sophie.
Will be missed by all his
loving great grandchildren.
Service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 1st November at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be left
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon,
Tel: (0191) 536 7232.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019