Mulhatton South Shields Ken peacefully passed away at home after a short illness on 8th July 2019, aged 80 years. A loving husband of Hazel and a devoted dad of the late Ian. Ken is a devoted brother, brother in law and uncle.
He will be deeply missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only and
donations in lieu to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 11, 2019