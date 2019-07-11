Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Ken Mulhatton Notice
Mulhatton South Shields Ken peacefully passed away at home after a short illness on 8th July 2019, aged 80 years. A loving husband of Hazel and a devoted dad of the late Ian. Ken is a devoted brother, brother in law and uncle.
He will be deeply missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only and
donations in lieu to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 11, 2019
