HARBISON (Hebburn) Suddenly but peacefully at home on 30th September, 2019 aged 78 years, Ken.
Loving husband of Val, loving dad of Sharon, Andrea, Kenneth and the late Allyson, dear father-in-law, much loved granda and great-granda.
Family and friends, please meet for service in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bowel Cancer UK. A donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries
Coop Funeralcare,
Hebburn,
Tel 0191 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019