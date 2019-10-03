Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Harbison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Harbison

Notice Condolences

Ken Harbison Notice
HARBISON (Hebburn) Suddenly but peacefully at home on 30th September, 2019 aged 78 years, Ken.
Loving husband of Val, loving dad of Sharon, Andrea, Kenneth and the late Allyson, dear father-in-law, much loved granda and great-granda.
Family and friends, please meet for service in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bowel Cancer UK. A donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries
Coop Funeralcare,
Hebburn,
Tel 0191 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.