Goodwin South Shields Passed away peacefully in hospital on 3rd December 2019,
aged 67 years, Ken.
Son of Ann and the late Albert. Brother of Albert, Alan,
Carole, Gary and the late Colin. Brother in law and uncle.
You will always be loved and remembered every day.
Family and friends please meet for service at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 12:15pm, followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The . Donations may be received at the cemetery chapel.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019