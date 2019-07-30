|
|
|
WOOD South Shields Peacefully in Hospital surrounded
by his loving family on the
23rd July 2019, aged 63 years, Keith. An adored and treasured husband, dad, father in law, granda and brother. Keith will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends. Friends please meet for a memorial service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday
6th August 2019 at 9.45pm, followed by Private Interment at Hebburn Cemetery. Flowers or donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses, donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 30, 2019