Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Keith Burnett Notice
BURNETT Keith
(Amended Notice) Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd August 2019, aged 69 years.
Always and forever in our hearts.
Your beloved wife Janet,
daughters Tracey and Marcia,
grandkids Jordan and Courtney.
The funeral service will take place
at South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th September at 2.45pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to the
British Lung Foundation.
Keith is resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
