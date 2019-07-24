Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
17:00
St Aloysius Church
Hebburn
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:45
St Aloysius Church
Hebburn
Kathleen Hanwell Notice
HANWELL Kathleen Mary
née Kelley
(Hebburn) Passed away on 17th July 2019,
aged 98 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack,
Dearly loved Mam to Son Jack, sparring partner to Daughter Joan, Mother in law of Pat and Alan.
Loving Nanna to Paula and Stuart, Grandma to David and Maria,
loved by all her Great Grandchildren.
Kathleen will be received into
St Aloysius Church, Hebburn on Thursday 1st August at 5.00pm prior to funeral service on
Friday 2nd August at 10.45am, followed by interment at
Hebburn Cemetery.
Kathleen will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare,
Hebburn where floral tributes,
may be sent.
Tel: 0191 483 6521
Published in Shields Gazette on July 24, 2019
