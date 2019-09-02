|
MARCINKIW Hebburn Passed away suddenly on the 25th August 2019 aged 22 years, Kane Kristian. Adored son of Rachael and Peter, loving brother to Sophie, Jordan and Macey. Devoted daddy to Maya-Mae. A much loved grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin.
Always so good, unselfish and kind, few on this earth his equal we find. Honourable and upright in all his ways, loyal and true to the end of his days. Taken too soon, love you forever blue eyes.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 9th September 2019 at 2.45 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to All Bullie Rescue Charity. Donations may be received at the Crematorium. Casual dress, the more tracksuits the better. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019