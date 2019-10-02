|
|
|
Roberts Cleadon Village
June Constance Passed away peacefully on
27th September 2019,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved mum of Julie and
the late Howard, wife of the late Ken, mother-in-law to Alex,
gran to Duncan, Habs, Andrew, William, Leanne and Christopher, great grangie to Joseph.
Loved and missed beyond words.
Family and friends please meet for
a Service of Thanksgiving for June's life on Wednesday 9th October in
All Saints Church, Cleadon at 3pm,
following a private committal.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be divided between All Saints Cleadon, Macmillan and Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019