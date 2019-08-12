|
|
|
PHILLIPS (East Boldon,
formerly of Sunderland) Passed away on 3rd August 2019, aged 72 years.
June Elizabeth (nee Turner, previously Minto).
Loving wife to Geoff.
Devoted mam to David and Ian. Nanna to Adam and Kyle.
Loving sister to Val, Dorothy and extended family.
Service to take place at
Sunderland Crematoirum on
Monday 19th August at 3pm.
All welcome back afterwards
to Boldon Golf Club.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon. Tel: 536 7232
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019