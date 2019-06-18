|
MORTIMER June Alison
(Ali) Passed away peacefully at home on 13th June 2019, aged 62 years. Beloved wife of Paul, much loved mam of Christopher and Victoria and mother-in-law of Julie and Carl.
Loving nanna of Sophie, Leon, Elle and Evie. Sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at
South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Team.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals,
Tel 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2019
