Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
June Mortimer Notice
MORTIMER June Alison
(Ali) Passed away peacefully at home on 13th June 2019, aged 62 years. Beloved wife of Paul, much loved mam of Christopher and Victoria and mother-in-law of Julie and Carl.
Loving nanna of Sophie, Leon, Elle and Evie. Sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at
South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Team.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals,
Tel 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2019
