Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Moore

Notice Condolences

June Moore Notice
Moore June
(nee Bolam)
Throughout your life,
you were so thoughtful and caring,
words cannot describe how much we love and miss you.
Rest in Peace.
Susan and Ray xx

Beloved aunty of William.
Will be sadly missed,
but never forgotten.
Thanks for all you did for me. xx

A much loved aunty of
Craig, Emma and Tyler xx

Thank you for all your love, kindness and the wonderful memories Auntie June,
may your beautiful soul rest peacefully.
Surrounded by all those you
loved so dearly.
I will miss you until we meet again, goodnight, God Bless, love you.
Kim xx

I feel so content knowing that you are now in the arms of your beloved Bill for all eternity.
Enjoy your cuddles.
We were overjoyed you got to meet our Penelope.
Night, night, until we see you again.
Love Gillian, Kevin and Penelope xx

Sleep well Aunty June,
Finally at peace after being
so strong.
I feel privileged to have had you in my life, the most caring soul anyone could wish to know.
All our love always
Alice, Mark, Freya and Sebastian xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -