CUMMINS Jarrow
Judith Cummins
(Nee Dann) Passed away suddenly and peacefully in hospital, surrounded
by her loving family on the
3rd December 2019
at 61 years of age.
Loving wife of Michael (Mick).
Dear sister to John.
Family and friends, please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 11:15am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to
Cancer Connections to be
received at the crematorium.
Judith will be resting at Co-op Funeralcare in Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019