|
|
|
Woodhouse South Shields Peacefully after a long illness on the 25th May 2019, aged 81 years,
Joyce (nee Bellerby).
A loving wife of Doug.
A dearly loved mam of Julie and Lisa. An adored grandma of Sam and Harry. Joyce will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday
11th June 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers please, donations in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More