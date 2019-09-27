Home

LONGSTAFF (nee Scrafton)
Joyce Passed away peacefully at home aged 82 years, surrounded
by her loving family.
Much loved wife of Ken, mother of April and Byron, mother in law to Neil and Fiona, gran to Naomi, Nicholas, Fraser and Isobel,
gran in law to Stewart and Nikita,
great gran to Amelie and Matilda,
sister of Avril and Carol.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral to take place on
Wednesday 2nd October, 9.30am
at St. George's Church, East Boldon followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 10.30am.
All welcome afterwards at Boldon Cricket Club to celebrate Joyce's life.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
