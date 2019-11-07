Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bailey

Notice Condolences

Joyce Bailey Notice
Bailey Joyce
(nee Culling)
(South Shields) Peacefully on Wednesday 30th October aged 90 years.
A loving wife of the late Ron, a much loved mother of Anthony, Ian and the late Jeffrey, mother in law of Jackie and Vera, loving grandmother of Richard, Christopher and Louise and
great grandmother of Mia,
Oliver and Rose.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 14th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to League of Friends of South Tyneside Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -