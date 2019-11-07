|
|
|
Bailey Joyce
(nee Culling)
(South Shields) Peacefully on Wednesday 30th October aged 90 years.
A loving wife of the late Ron, a much loved mother of Anthony, Ian and the late Jeffrey, mother in law of Jackie and Vera, loving grandmother of Richard, Christopher and Louise and
great grandmother of Mia,
Oliver and Rose.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 14th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to League of Friends of South Tyneside Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019