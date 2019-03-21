Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:45
St Aloysius RC Church
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30
Hebburn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Spayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Spayne

Notice Condolences

Josephine Spayne Notice
SPAYNE Hebburn Peacefully after a long illness on the 14th March 2019 , aged 77 years, Josephine (nee Nutley).
Reunited with her devoted husband Richard. A treasured mam of Mark, Richelle and Richard. Mother in law of Raymond and Margie, an adored nana of Samantha, Natassia, Rowan,
Ethan, Justin and the late Nathan and Rosie.
Please meet for funeral service at
St Aloysius RC Church on Monday 25th March 2019 at 11.45am, followed by interment at Hebburn Cemetery at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 01914550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.