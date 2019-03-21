|
SPAYNE Hebburn Peacefully after a long illness on the 14th March 2019 , aged 77 years, Josephine (nee Nutley).
Reunited with her devoted husband Richard. A treasured mam of Mark, Richelle and Richard. Mother in law of Raymond and Margie, an adored nana of Samantha, Natassia, Rowan,
Ethan, Justin and the late Nathan and Rosie.
Please meet for funeral service at
St Aloysius RC Church on Monday 25th March 2019 at 11.45am, followed by interment at Hebburn Cemetery at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 01914550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
