Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
CHIPCHASE (South Shields) Peacefully on 6th February,
aged 98 years, Josephine Sheila (née Skelton). A dear wife of the late Dr. Kenneth Chipchase. Much loved mother of Ian, Anne and Peter, mother in law of Chris, Raymond and Irene, adored grandma of Michael, Emma, Andrew and Robert, also great grandma of Isla, Matilda, Cooper, Cai, Haydn, Lloyd, Cruize, Ariana and Ocean.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Saturday March 2nd at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Eye Research Charity
(Charity number: 1111438)
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
