Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
15:30
South Shields Crematorium
Joseph Wimshurst

Joseph Wimshurst Notice
WIMSHURST (South Shields) Suddenly at home after a long illness on 20th March aged 72 years, Joseph. Beloved husband of Christine, much loved father of Helen, Martin, Richard and the late David. Devoted grandad of Alex and Joseph. Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April at 3.30pm. By request no flowers please, donations may be collected after the service for Head and Neck Cancer Charity at The Freeman Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
