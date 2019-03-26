|
Reed South Shields Passed away peacefully with his mam by his side on the 18th March 2019, aged 65 years, Joseph (Joe, former Stagecoach employee for 40 years). Beloved son of Nancy and the late Joe. Family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Oswalds Hospice. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
