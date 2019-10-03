|
|
|
Gallagher (Jarrow) Peacefully in hospital on
27th September,
aged 87 years, Joseph (Joe).
Beloved husband of Maureen,
much loved dad of Susanne,
a dear father-in-law of Paul,
adored granda of Erin and Bobby.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Aloysius RC Church on
Thursday 10th October at 2.00pm,
followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Nurses. Joe will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals,
1 Hartleyburn Avenue.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019