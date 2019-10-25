|
|
|
CLEGG Hebburn
Joseph John Passed away at home
with his loved ones by his side on
Saturday 19th October 2019.
Joe, beloved husband to Lynda, cherished father to Paul, Amanda, Claire and James and adored grandad to Isabelle, Alice,
Sophia, Annie and Noah.
Our hearts have forever changed following Joe's passing and we're grateful to all the support from our friends and family at this difficult time.
For anyone wishing to pay their respects to Joe, please join us at South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 1st November at 1:15pm 2019 and afterwards at Elmfield Social Club, Hebburn.
Respectfully request family flowers only. Donations if desired to
Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019