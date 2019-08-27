Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Jon Marshall Notice
Marshall Jon Colin Suddenly on August 19th,
aged 34 years, Jon.
Much loved son of Dorothy and Colin. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Katy and Joe. Devoted uncle to Ellie and Isabella. Loved nephew of Michael.
Family and friends please
gather to celebrate Jon's life at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday September 2nd at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
in aid of Epilepsy Society.
All enquiries please call Peter Johnson Funerals, 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
