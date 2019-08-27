|
|
|
Marshall Jon Colin Suddenly on August 19th,
aged 34 years, Jon.
Much loved son of Dorothy and Colin. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Katy and Joe. Devoted uncle to Ellie and Isabella. Loved nephew of Michael.
Family and friends please
gather to celebrate Jon's life at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday September 2nd at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
in aid of Epilepsy Society.
All enquiries please call Peter Johnson Funerals, 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019