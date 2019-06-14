Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Scurfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Scurfield

Notice Condolences

John Scurfield Notice
SCURFIELD John "Jack" Peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family on June 10th,
aged 91 years, Jack.
Beloved son of the late Florence and John, loved brother of Betty and the late Bill and Moira, brother in law of Maureen and the late Charlie and Matt, also a much loved and adored uncle, friend and neighbour.
Family and friends please gather
to celebrate Jack's life at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 11.15am.
Jack will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Imeary Street, where floral tributes may be sent.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices