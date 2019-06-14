|
|
|
SCURFIELD John "Jack" Peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family on June 10th,
aged 91 years, Jack.
Beloved son of the late Florence and John, loved brother of Betty and the late Bill and Moira, brother in law of Maureen and the late Charlie and Matt, also a much loved and adored uncle, friend and neighbour.
Family and friends please gather
to celebrate Jack's life at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 11.15am.
Jack will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Imeary Street, where floral tributes may be sent.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More