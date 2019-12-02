Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Rutherford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rutherford

Notice Condolences

John Rutherford Notice
Rutherford South Shields Peacefully passed away on
26th November 2019, aged 87 years, John (Jack). A devoted husband of the late Jean. Loving step father of Carl, Claire and the late Michelle. Doting Granda to Phillippa,
Scott, Francesca and Alex.
He will be deeply missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 6th December 2019 at 10:30am. Family flowers only
please and donations in lieu to
Parkinson's UK. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -