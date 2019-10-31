|
|
|
RILEY Jarrow
John Stephen Suddenly but peacefully in hospital with his loved ones by his side on 23rd October 2019 aged 94 years.
A devoted husband of the late Emma. Cherished father of John and a much loved father-in-law of Marion. Treasured grandad of Karen, Mark and Lee. Loving great grandad of Ellen, Abbey, Marcus, Becky, Dillon and Kieran.
Back with his devoted wife Emma.
Dad you were one in a million, you'll be forever in my heart.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 11.15am.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019