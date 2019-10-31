Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Riley

Notice Condolences

John Riley Notice
RILEY Jarrow
John Stephen Suddenly but peacefully in hospital with his loved ones by his side on 23rd October 2019 aged 94 years.
A devoted husband of the late Emma. Cherished father of John and a much loved father-in-law of Marion. Treasured grandad of Karen, Mark and Lee. Loving great grandad of Ellen, Abbey, Marcus, Becky, Dillon and Kieran.
Back with his devoted wife Emma.
Dad you were one in a million, you'll be forever in my heart.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 11.15am.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -