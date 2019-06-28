Home

Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
John Murray

Notice Condolences

John Murray Notice
Murray Whitburn
(Captain John William Murray) Sadly Passed away peacefully in his daughters arms on 16th June 2019, aged 94 years.
John a devoted Husband of the late Marion. Precious and much loved Dad of Sara.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at The Mission of Seafarers, South Shields on
Friday 5th July at 11.45am.
Followed by committal at
South Shields Crematorium at 12.30.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Mission of Seafarers.
Friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Jolly Sailor for refreshments.
All enquires to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon, Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 28, 2019
