MORRIS Jarrow Peacefully at home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family on 22nd May 2019,
aged 83 years, John.
Much loved Husband of Jessie, loving Dad of Carol and Lyne,
Granda to Lorna, Sarah, Robbie
and Charlotte.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries tel
Coop Funeralcare
0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on May 30, 2019
