Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
John Moran Notice
Moran South Shields John passed away peacefully on the 16th November 2019, aged 80 years. Devoted husband and best friend of Mary, beloved brother of Kathleen and wonderful dad and grandpa to Lynn, Richard, Joseph and Rory. Much loved friend and member of the communities of South Shields Catholic Club, The Top Club Jolly Boys and North Marine Park Bowls Club. We have all been incredibly blessed by having this amazing and kind man as part of all of our lives. Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
27th November 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
John's family have asked for any donations, in lieu of floral tributes, towards a memorial bench in his memory. Donations may be kindly received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
