McNABOLA
(Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on 6th June aged 75 years John, much loved husband of Angela, dearly loved dad of Paul and Greg, lovely father in law of Bev and Amanda , loving grampy of Ellie, Ava, Logan, Tom and Adam, also loved brother in law and uncle. Family and friends please meet at
St James' RC Church, Hebburn on Friday 21st June at 11.45am prior to cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for British Lung Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 14, 2019
