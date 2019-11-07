|
McGow (Jarrow) Passed away peacefully on
1st November 2019, aged 71 years, John Joseph.
Beloved husband of the late Hilda,
Much loved dad of Gillian, Joanne, Kerry, John and Gemma.
A devoted granda and great granda to all his grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Bede's RC Church on
Friday 15th November at 10.45am, followed by interment in
Jarrow Cemetery at 11.30am.
All welcome back to Jarrow Buffs.
John will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow,
where floral tributes may be sent.
If desired, donations welcome to Cancer Research UK.
A donation box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019