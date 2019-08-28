|
Mather John
(Jarrow) Passed away peacefully in
Roseway House Care Home
on 20th August, aged 83 years.
John, beloved Dad to Julie, Andrew & Sara, a loving Father-in-Law to
Tony, Michelle & John and a much loved Grandad to Rachel, Daniel, Nathan, Francesca, Rebekah & Kiera. Dearly loved and missed
by all his family and friends.
Please meet for a celebration
of John's life at South Shields Crematorium on Friday
30th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers
to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4785415.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019