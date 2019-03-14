Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
John Markey Notice
Markey South Shields In Hospital after a short illness
on March 10th aged 61 years,
John Robert. Loving and devoted husband of Evelyn, much loved
dad of Simon, Paul and David,
dear father-in-law of Kayley.
Loved and cherished granda
of Jessica, Chloe, Jake,
Jamie and Taylor, loving son of Jackie and the late Margaret.
Friends please meet for
funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan,
a donation box will
be at the crematorium.
All welcome after at Hedworth Hall.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
