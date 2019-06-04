|
LLOYD South Shields Peacefully at home on 31st May 2019 aged 70 years, John Michael
(known as Mick).
Beloved son of the late John and Winnie, loved husband of the late Jennifer, much loved dad of Darren and Angela, father in law of Noelia and Ryan, loving granda of Sam, Luca, Sienna, Jake and loving partner of Betty.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 9.00am.
Family flowers only please, a donation can be left after the service.
Michael will be resting with the
Co-op funeralcare, Westoe Road, 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 4, 2019
