KILMINSTER Jarrow Suddenly at home on 24th June, aged 89 years.
John William (Jackie)
beloved Husband of the late Kathleen, dearly loved Dad of Sean and Liam and a loving Father in law and Grandad.
Jackie will be received into
St Bede's R/C Church, Jarrow on Thursday 11th July at 4.30pm for Requiem Mass on Friday 12th July at 10.00am, followed by cremation in South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am.
Jackie will be resting with the
Co op Funeralcare, Jarrow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Bedes Church.
All enquiries Tel: 01914897400
Greatly missed, now reunited with his beloved Kathleen x
Published in Shields Gazette on July 5, 2019