Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Kilminster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kilminster

Notice Condolences

John Kilminster Notice
KILMINSTER Jarrow Suddenly at home on 24th June, aged 89 years.
John William (Jackie)
beloved Husband of the late Kathleen, dearly loved Dad of Sean and Liam and a loving Father in law and Grandad.
Jackie will be received into
St Bede's R/C Church, Jarrow on Thursday 11th July at 4.30pm for Requiem Mass on Friday 12th July at 10.00am, followed by cremation in South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am.
Jackie will be resting with the
Co op Funeralcare, Jarrow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Bedes Church.
All enquiries Tel: 01914897400
Greatly missed, now reunited with his beloved Kathleen x
Published in Shields Gazette on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.