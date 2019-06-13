|
|
|
KANE (Jarrow) Peacefully in hospital on the
3rd of June, aged 90 years, John.
A beloved husband
of the late Kathleen.
A very loving and fantastic dad
of Kathleen, Rose,
Eileen and Christine, also
a dear father in law of Michael,
Harry, Peter and Michael.
A special grandfather of
Tracey, Shaun, Hayley, Michelle,
Mark, Craig, Michael, Dale,
Adele and John and
a dear great grandfather
and great great grandfather.
Would family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
St Josephs RC Church on
Thursday 20th June at 9.00am
followed by committal at South
Shields Crematorium at 9.45am.
No flowers by family request,
donations in lieu if so desired to
The Sight Services.
All welcome back to
Murray's Club, Hedworth.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 13, 2019
