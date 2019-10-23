|
|
|
HOY John Morgan Passed away peacefully at home
on the 19th October 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret (Meg), much loved dad of Dorothy, Yvonne and Kevin, also a loving father-in-law, granda and great granda. Sadly missed by all.
Could family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October 2019
at 2pm. Family flowers only,
but donations in lieu for
Help For Heroes.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals.
Tel: 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019